ANC’s top leadership pay homage to Zulu monarch

"It's about the renewal and revival of the ANC as we celebrate 106 years‚" he said.

He said the ANC will be working towards uniting the party across the country.

Magashule said warring KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders had also been invited to attend the meeting with the king as part of the attempts to unify the party.

Ramaphosa echoed Magashule‚ saying that they were pleased that the drive of renewing the ANC was being done under the king's auspices.

"Your Majesty we're going to work very hard to forge the unity that you want to see in the ANC and the majority of the people want to see‚" he said.

Ramaphosa also praised the king for his passion about working the land.

He said the ANC conference had resolved to expropriate land without compensation.

"We took a resolution that in the last 23 years we have not seen the progress we would have liked to see in terms of land distribution. We're now going to return the land to our people. We're going to expropriate land without compensation‚" he said.

However‚ Ramaphosa said this should be done without harming the country's economy‚ agricultural activities and threatening food security.