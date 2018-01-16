SA ready to fund free university education: Gigaba

South Africa is pushing ahead with a plan to offer free university education to students from poor households and will announce funding details in next month’s budget, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday.

President Jacob Zuma said last month the government would bankroll the tuition without giving details of how it would be funded. The announcement rattled financial markets and critics said it was a populist promise that risked widening an already gaping budget deficit.

A government report and the treasury said the plan is unaffordable. Some critics also said the timing of the announcement, which came days before Zuma stepped down as leader of the ruling African National Congress, showed he no longer cared about fiscal responsibility.