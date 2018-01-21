Millions meant for the poor funded Gupta's luxury life

The Guptas spent millions of rands on a private jet and a fleet of luxury vehicles — and Atul Gupta directly scored R10-million — using taxpayers’ money from a Free State government dairy farm project meant to alleviate poverty.

Vrede Dairy Farm was not even up and running when Atul, the eldest of the three Gupta brothers linked to President Jacob Zuma, had R10-million deposited into his personal bank account by the company hand-picked to set up the farm

A preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority in the High Court in Bloemfontein this week reveals that Atul received the money despite not having any interest in the project or providing any farming-related services.

The order, seen by the Sunday Times, also reveals how the Guptas and their business associates became beneficiaries of the lion’s share of R220-million paid by the Free State agriculture department to the company, Estina, in a project meant to benefit the poor.