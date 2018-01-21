Politics

Millions meant for the poor funded Gupta's luxury life

21 January 2018 - 05:04 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and Qaanitah Hunter
Atul Gupta at his home in Saxonwold in Johannesburg. File photo
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The Guptas spent millions of rands  on a private jet and a fleet of luxury vehicles —  and  Atul Gupta directly scored R10-million — using taxpayers’ money from a Free State government dairy farm project meant to alleviate poverty.

Vrede Dairy Farm was not even up and running when Atul, the eldest of the three Gupta  brothers linked to President Jacob Zuma, had  R10-million deposited into his personal bank account by the company hand-picked to  set   up the farm

A preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority  in the High Court in Bloemfontein this week reveals that Atul received the money despite not having any interest in the project or providing any farming-related services.

The order,  seen by the Sunday Times, also reveals how the Guptas and their business associates became beneficiaries of the lion’s share of R220-million paid by the Free State agriculture department to the company, Estina,  in a project meant to benefit the poor.


This is the second preservation order obtained by the AFU this week, after the Mc-Kinsey and Trillian order granted earlier in the week.

The Sunday Times can reveal today that investigators in the state-capture corruption cases have discovered that  more money was allegedly laundered through Estina for the benefit of the Guptas, their associates and companies. 

The alleged laundered money was used to buy the family’s Bombardier Global 6000 private jet with tail registration ZS-OAK and a fleet of cars. 

