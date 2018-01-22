Video of NMB council water jug assault played in court

A video showing a man who appears to be Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa striking DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug has been presented as evidence in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Lungisa and Gamalihleli Maqula appeared in court on Monday where they are charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm following an incident in council chambers on October 27‚ 2016.

Maqula is accused of stabbing DA chief whip Werner Senekal in the back with a sharp object.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The video was taken by DA PR councillor Renaldo Gouws who was the first state witness to testify.