Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has apologised after being called out by the South African Policing Union over a remark published on his official Twitter account.

The tweet related to an announcement that two police station commanders on the West Rand had been replaced‚ during a visit to the area by the minister to address community protests over criminality. On Tuesday‚ the union said: “We are giving Minister Mbalula 24 hours to retract this statement as it defames our members”.

"The Minister agrees with SAPU that the content of the tweet referred to is regrettable‚" Mbalula's office said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"The tweet was written by Ministry Communications aide during and at the same time as the Minister’s speech to community - regrettably the tweet did not correctly capture the Minister’s statement (that) . . . the instituted rotation (of officers) should not be seen as apportioning any guilt . . .".