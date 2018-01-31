Smile! Zuma and Ramaphosa beam for the camera
SA President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa put on a united face at the extended Cabinet Lekgotla currently taking place at the presidential guesthouse‚ in Tshwane. This as opposition parties signalled they are planning their moves to challenge Zuma ahead of his scheduled State of the Nation Address in Parliament.
Issues around the economy and higher education are on the official agenda at the lekgotla. “We will be looking at various issues around the economy‚ growing the economy and creating jobs as part of our work as government and Cabinet‚” Minister of Communications Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told a news briefing. The event runs until Friday.
Parliamentary presiding officers Thandi Modise and Baleka Mbete will hold a briefing tomorrow (Thursday) about Parliament's readiness to host this year's State of the Nation Address‚ scheduled for 8 February 2018.
President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers attending the Extended #CabinetLekgotla taking place from 31 January to 02 February 2018 at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, in Tshwane. GCIS pic.twitter.com/YsHEfdOvn9— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 31, 2018
The Economic Freedom Fighters‚ Democratic Alliance and United Democratic Front are meanwhile planning their strategy for the event.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to Mbete requesting that the event be postponed until Zuma is removed from office and Parliament elects a new head of state.
The EFF's Julius Malema has also written to Mbete‚ requesting Parliament to be convened to hear a Motion of No Confidence in Zuma before the speech.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa meanwhile has called on opposition parties to “unite” against President Zuma.
“We have called on the parties through a letter and some have responded. It is not in our interest that Zuma should open Parliament again…please‚” Holomisa told TimesLIVE.
Holomisa said the EFF‚ African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People had agreed to meeting with him on Friday.
In response to the DA and EFF statements‚ Parliament said: “As Sona is a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament‚ and the request directly affects them‚ both the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces will consider the correspondence and reply accordingly.”
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said a joint sitting of Parliament on the Sona is called by the President of the country in terms of the Constitution‚ through the presiding officers‚ and is scheduled by the multiparty joint programme committee. He said in applying their minds‚ the presiding officers would therefore take into consideration all of these factors.
In terms of the constitution‚ Zuma cannot be impeached between now and February 8‚ but a vote of no confidence can take place before that date.
