SA President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa put on a united face at the extended Cabinet Lekgotla currently taking place at the presidential guesthouse‚ in Tshwane. This as opposition parties signalled they are planning their moves to challenge Zuma ahead of his scheduled State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

Issues around the economy and higher education are on the official agenda at the lekgotla. “We will be looking at various issues around the economy‚ growing the economy and creating jobs as part of our work as government and Cabinet‚” Minister of Communications Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told a news briefing. The event runs until Friday.

Parliamentary presiding officers Thandi Modise and Baleka Mbete will hold a briefing tomorrow (Thursday) about Parliament's readiness to host this year's State of the Nation Address‚ scheduled for 8 February 2018.