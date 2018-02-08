Muthambi investigated over 'bloated private office'

The Public Service Commission has launched an investigation into allegations that Public Service Minister Faith Muthambi is running a bloated private office.

Times Select reported on Friday that Muthambi had employed 40 people allegedly in breach of government policy on the number of staff ministers are allowed.

The report sparked a complaint to the Public Service Commission by Desiree van der Walt‚ the DA spokesman on the public service‚ and now PSC chairman Richard Sizani has appointed commissioner Bruno Luthuli to investigate.

Muthambi responded to the Times Select report by saying she had done nothing wrong and was the victim of a “personal vendetta”.

She said: “These spurious and unfounded allegations are a rehash of what the minister has already answered to successfully‚ both in parliament and in the media. By brushing off minister’s response in favour of sensationalising and creating an impression that the minister is the law unto herself does not serve any justice.