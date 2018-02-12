Former human settlements minister Tokyo Sexwale remembers a time when President Jacob Zuma was revered and not reviled.

Speaking to Morning Live on SABC on Monday‚ Sexwale said Zuma had been given an opportunity to hold various positions in the ANC and should cooperate with the party.

“President Zuma‚ from being a child‚ never had a chance‚ because of the situation in this country‚ even to go to school. But he was educated the ANC way. From those days until we have put him where he is today‚ people have to show gratitude and say thank-you to the people‚” Sexwale said.

“Show that you appreciate what we have done. President Zuma‚ out of the top six positions‚ he is the only person in history who has occupied most of those positions – deputy secretary general‚ national chairperson‚ deputy president and now president.