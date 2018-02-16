Zuma name gets booed as Ramaphosa thanks him at the start of Sona

“Yes‚ I do wish to thank former president Jacob Zuma for the manner in which he approached this very difficult and sensitive process‚” he said.

Zuma resigned on Wednesday evening and Ramaphosa was sworn in as the fifth democratically elected president on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said he wanted to thank Zuma for the service to the nation during his two terms of service to the country.

“I spoke to President Zuma yesterday…and we exchanged wonderful pleasantries and he wished us well for the holding of this Sona‚” he said.

Zuma did not attend the Sona but former president Thabo Mbeki attended‚ as did FW de Klerk.