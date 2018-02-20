Politics

Mbalula welcomes conviction of former Western Cape police commissioner

20 February 2018 - 08:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the conviction of former Western Cape provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer.

Lamoer‚ together with brigadiers Darius van der Ross‚ Kolindren Govender and Logambal Govender‚ and businessman Salim Dawjee‚ were convicted on Monday on charges of corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering‚ and could spend up to 15 years jail.

They were arrested in 2015 following a two-year investigation. The police officers allegedly had a corrupt relationship with Dawjee‚ who allegedly doled out money in exchange for favours.

“The conviction sends a strong message that no one is above the law. It also instills confidence in the country's criminal justice system that criminals will face the might of the law‚” Mbalula said.

He reiterated the police ministry's resolve to root out corrupt elements in police ranks.

“We need police who must understand that their job is a calling‚ that they have a duty to serve and protect people of the Republic of South Africa‚” Mbalula added.

