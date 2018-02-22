Politics

'The problem is that national treasury is running the country' - Cosatu

22 February 2018 - 08:55 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Trade unions have criticised Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech‚ calling it a “slap” in the face.

“The increase in VAT will affect the poor more than the rich. When Gigaba said the budget will cushion the poor‚ he is telling a lie‚” said Zwelinzima Vavi‚ secretary general of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

He said the increase in social grants was an insult.

“What an insult to the poor who are desperately waiting to be liberated. Under the so-called friend of the workers [Gigaba]‚ we are getting a slap in the face‚” Vavi said on Radio 702.

This budget will 'strangle the taxpayer'

An increase in the fuel levy and a slide in state finance were among the concerns raised when Times Select approached experts for comment on Finance ...
News
2 hours ago

Sizwe Pamla‚ spokesperson for the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)‚ echoed Vavi’s sentiments on the budget.

“We are of the view that it is a slap in the face for workers. The problem with the ANC is that it is unable to transform its national treasury. There has never been a finance minister who is friendly to the poor‚” Pamla said.

“The biggest challenge is that we have a national treasury that is running the country.”

Naptosa welcomes allocation of funds towards first-year students' higher education costs

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has welcomed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech.
News
2 hours ago

ANC welcomes Gigaba's 'tough but hopeful' budget

The ANC on Wednesday welcomed the "tough but hopeful budget"‚ but again blamed a "difficult global environment" for the country's economic woes.
Politics
15 hours ago

Mixed bag for individuals in the Budget

The budget speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba emphasised how alleviating poverty and inequality continued to be government’s primary goal.
Business
15 hours ago

Gigaba 'robbed Peter to pay Paul' - say Vavi‚ Maimane

The ANC is punishing the poor for its mistakes of the last nine years by increasing Value Added Tax and personal income tax for low income earners.
Business
15 hours ago

