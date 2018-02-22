Trade unions have criticised Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech‚ calling it a “slap” in the face.

“The increase in VAT will affect the poor more than the rich. When Gigaba said the budget will cushion the poor‚ he is telling a lie‚” said Zwelinzima Vavi‚ secretary general of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

He said the increase in social grants was an insult.

“What an insult to the poor who are desperately waiting to be liberated. Under the so-called friend of the workers [Gigaba]‚ we are getting a slap in the face‚” Vavi said on Radio 702.