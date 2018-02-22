The SA Communist Party has decried the increase in value-added tax (VAT) announced by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday.

Gigaba said in his budget speech that VAT would rise by one percentage point to 15%. He said the impact on the poor would be minimised given the zero-rating of basic food items like maize meal‚ brown bread‚ dried beans and rice. The same applied to an above-average increase in social grants‚ as well as an increase in the bottom three personal income tax brackets.

The SACP said Gigaba had fared well given the circumstances but disagreed with his assessment around VAT.