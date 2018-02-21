The ANC on Wednesday welcomed the "tough but hopeful budget"‚ but again blamed a "difficult global environment" for the country's economic woes.

The party in a statement said the Treasury has balanced the need for fiscal consolidation and strengthening the country's fiscal position on the one hand and the party's historic mission of addressing the legacy of apartheid on the other.

"In this regard‚ the ANC particularly welcomes the allocation of almost R60-billion over the next three years to fund fee free higher education and training for children from poor and working class backgrounds‚" the governing party said.

It also noted the increase in VAT for the first time since 1993‚ but added that the exemption of basic necessities would shield the poorest of the poor from the increase.

"We further welcome the above-inflation increases in social grants‚ which‚ once again‚ affirms our commitment to a comprehensive social security net for the most vulnerable in our society."