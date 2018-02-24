Politics

Zuma must finally get his day in court: DA

24 February 2018 - 12:40 By Timeslive
Ramaphosa must now move swiftly in appointing a credible‚ untainted person as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to abandon what the party called the futile appeal‚ launched by his predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma‚ against the North Gauteng High Court decision which found that the appointment of advocate Shaun Abrahams was invalid.

“We can only hope that this will result in the immediate removal of the discredited National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) and Zuma’s keeper‚ Adv. Abrahams‚” said DA federal council chairperson James Selfe.

He said Ramaphosa must now move swiftly in appointing a credible‚ untainted person as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“On 18 February‚ the DA called on President Ramaphosa to restore public confidence in the NPA and lend integrity to the process to charge Zuma by abandoning his predecessor’s appeal against the North Gauteng High Court decision. We also called on him to involve a parliamentary committee in the appointment of a new‚ impartial NDPP.

“The time has arrived for the NPA to reinstate the 783 counts of corruption‚ fraud‚ racketeering and money-laundering against Zuma‚ and the new head of the NPA must make this their first priority‚” Selfe added.

