The Economic Freedom Fighters have tabled their motion on land expropriation without compensation‚ calling on the ANC to change the Constitution to make it happen.

“All of us must come together and say‚ ‘Enough is enough‚ our people must get the land’. We have offered the ANC our 6% to amend the Constitution and that 6% still stands to the African National Congress‚” said Malema during a motion he sponsored in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The EFF won 6% of the vote in the last national election‚ and carried this representation into parliament. The EFF believe this‚ combined with the ANC’s 62% and support from other parties‚ would be enough to breach the two-thirds threshold required for a Constitutional amendment.