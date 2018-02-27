Their new home is the Lionsrock sanctuary outside Bethlehem in the Free State‚ and will now live alongside about 78 other lions and 100 big cats.

They arrived on Monday after 33 hours of travelling in planes and trucks with the help of animal welfare organisation Four Paws.

Four Paws wants Simba and Saeed to immediately socialise with the other rescued lions in Lionsrock.

“As young big cats feel comfortable in prides‚ we will immediately begin our socialisation project for both lions‚” Four Paws lion expert Barbara van Genne said.