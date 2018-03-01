The Congress of South African Trade Unions has threatened to take to the streets if the National Assembly doesn’t reject the proposed increase of the value-added tax (VAT).

Speaking after their three-day central executive committee (CEC) meeting which concluded on Wednesday‚ Cosatu said they would not sit and fold their arms when the poorest of the poor will suffer the most.

"If we were going to be quiet‚ we would have allowed a situation where nobody raises this matter because this issue is a problem. It's a direct punishment of the poor and making the poor to continue to subsidise the rich in this country‚" said Cosatu's president S'dumo Dlamini.

"The reason why for the past 25 years there has been no VAT increase is because serious fights were led in the early 1990s against a VAT increase. So we are reminding our government in case they are forgetting that particular issue: You are playing with fire on this one‚ we are not going to keep quiet about it‚" he warned.

He was speaking at the trade union's head offices in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg on Thursday.