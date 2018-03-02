Politics

Lynne Brown has escaped … for now

02 March 2018 - 06:30 By Sabelo Skiti
Disgraced former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown could still find herself facing censure related to misleading parliament‚ despite her sudden resignation on Thursday as a member of parliament.

Brown‚ a long-serving leader of the ANC‚ has been exposed as a key roleplayer in the dodgy business dealings of the controversial Gupta family and their associates.

She was one of 10 ANC cabinet ministers axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Under her watch‚ enterprises such as Eskom‚ Denel and regional airline South African Express were taken to the brink of collapse.

