While his former colleagues revealed their future plans after their axing from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet‚ former state security minister Bongani Bongo says he has no plans since the changes caught him off guard.

Other ministers – including Lynne Brown‚ David Mahlobo and Des van Rooyen – revealed plans for going back to serve in ANC structures‚ spending more time with family and pursuing their studies.

Said Brown‚ the former public enterprises minister‚ who resigned as an MP last week: “I have served almost 24 years as a public representative with very little break in between‚ so now I will be spending a bit more time with my family. I am old now as well.”

