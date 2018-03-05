IEC urges KZN residents to get registered to ensure a fair voters’ roll
The Constitutional Court will decide on whether more than 1.3-million registered voters in KwaZulu-Natal will be able to participate in next year's general elections.
That's according to the Independent Electoral Commission in KZN‚ which launched a campaign on Monday to get people to visit voting stations on March 10 and 11 to update their details on the voters’ roll ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Thabani Ngwira‚ IEC KZN communications officer‚ said current figures on the voters’ roll show that in KwaZulu Natal there are 5‚317‚661 registered voter in the province.
"Of this figure‚ 555‚979 have no addresses whilst 832‚616 have incomplete addresses. This brings the total number of voters with no addresses in KwaZulu-Natal to 1‚388‚595."
This comes after the IEC suffered a blow in June last year when a Concourt judgment found that the IEC had failed to collect and maintain addresses for a credible voters' roll.
The Electoral Court ordered the IEC to postpone by-elections in Tlokwe‚ in the north west‚ after opposition parties successfully argued that the commission was compelled to provide addresses for everyone on its voters’ roll.
The matter went to court after the opposition parties claimed the ANC had manipulated the roll with some voters voting where they were not registered.
The IEC is also hosting a national voter registration drive throughout the country aimed at ensuring that it complies with a 2016 Constitutional Court ruling to obtain information about 26-million voters’ residences by the end of June 2018.
Ngwira said the three municipalities with the highest number of voters with no addresses were eThekwini Metro Municipality‚ with 291‚005‚ followed by uMgungundlovu District Municipality with 40‚950 and Zululand District Municipality with 34‚ 566.
He said the court would decide on the fate of the voters when the matter went back to court in June 2018.
Ngwira said there would be 4‚793 voting stations in the province between 8am and 5pm to assist with new voters‚ and registered voters who have moved as well as voters who had incomplete information.
