Zulu king lashes out at costly commission into KZN violence

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has questioned the establishment of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and has argued that intra-party killings were not politically motivated but acts of criminality.

“Even though I don’t have a problem with the commission‚ my question is whether people will stop killing each other because there is a commission. Has that ever happened?” said Zwelithini.

The commission‚ which has been sitting for about a year‚ was initially estimated to cost about R15-million.

He said he raised similar questions during the Judge Alexander Commission of Inquiry into taxi violence in 2001. That commission was appointed by Cabinet following incidents of taxi violence in the province which claimed many lives.