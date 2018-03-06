About 60 tenants facing eviction together with supporters of Reclaim the City‚ picketed outside the home of Brett Herron‚ Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development‚ early on Tuesday morning.

The group are calling for the City of Cape Town to offer “better emergency housing sites” for those facing eviction and for its affordable housing projects to be fast tracked. Many of the people attending the picket live near the inner city and are currently opposing their evictions in court.

They are refusing the City’s offer of alternative accommodation at the transitional housing sites of Blikkiesdorp and Wolwervier.

At 5.30am Herron was asked to join several picketers seated at a breakfast table set up in the street in front of his house in Newlands. The other picketers‚ holding posters and a large banner‚ sat in the street around the table.

“This is not fair. The last time we met in the church at your request‚ we agreed that you were going to ask your ward councillor to arrange a public meeting and I would attend it. I don’t want to be accused wrongly‚” Herron said.