DA heads to court to reverse ‘suspicious’ multi-billion ANC broadband tender

A multi-billion rand City of Tshwane broadband tender is at the centre of a legal spat between the DA administration and businesses vying for the rolling out of the 18-year-long lucrative contract.

The tender‚ which was awarded by the previous administration in 2015 to Altech Radio Holdings‚ is now subject of a high court battle set for May 22.

Those close to the developments told TimesLIVE that the DA administration was suspicious of how the tender was awarded.

“The ANC caucus also thinks the DA wants to elbow the initial bid winners with their own people. It’s a political hot potato‚” one source said.

The contract is now in limbo following a decision by the Solly Msimang-led council to put it on ice after establishing alleged gross irregularities.