Madikizela Mandela says ANC starting to overcome challenges plaguing it

Speaking at her voting station in Orlando West on Saturday where she went to verify her address and confirm her registration‚ Madikizela-Mandela said the ANC was beginning to overcome the challenges it was plagued with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied her to the Orlando West High School where she was also flanked by Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

She joked when officials could not find her address in the system and then updated her details with IEC officials present.