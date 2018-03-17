Fuming Ramaphosa raps defence minister over 'dodgy' jets

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had to explain why President Cyril Ramaphosa flew on a private jet owned by a 'dodgy' individual.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Ramaphosa expressed his unhappiness to the minister about having to fly to Botswana in a private jet owned by controversial businessman Zunaid Moti.

According to insiders, Ramaphosa sought assurance from Mapisa-Nqakula that any planes chartered for him by the South African National Defence Force would be vetted to prevent “further embarrassment”.

Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, confirmed that Ramaphosa raised the matter and wanted an overhaul of the relevant systems. “The president has expressed his displeasure with the privately owned air- craft leased in execution of duties as head of state,” she said.