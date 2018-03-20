Bathabile Dlamini 'lied' to Constitutional Court

Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe chaired the inquiry. He has to determine whether Dlamini appointed people to lead the workstreams who would report directly to her instead of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) Chief Executive Officer. Ngoepe also has to consider why Dlamini (now Minister of Women in the Presidency) did not disclose this information to the Court.

Budlender said Ngoepe should find that Dlamini “acted in bad faith” by “lying” about her role in the workstreams. He said Dlamini claimed that the workstreams reported to the Sassa Executive Committee and not directly to her‚ but there was “overwhelming evidence” which contradicted her version.

He said Dlamini “lied” about the workstreams because they were an “expensive and unlawful fiasco”. “She knew the Constitutional Court might say that you’re the person responsible. So in order to avoid potential liability of cost‚ she obscured — in fact lied — about her role in the workstreams‚” said Budlender.

He said Dlamini could not produce one document which showed that the workstreams reported to the Sassa executive‚ and not directly to her‚ as she claimed.

“The inescapable truth … is that when the Minister told the inquiry that the workstreams reported to [the executive] and not her‚ that was not the truth and she knew it was not the truth because the documents and the facts did not support her‚” said Budlender.

Advocate Ishmael Semenya‚ representing Dlamini‚ said Dlamini did not tell the court about her role in the workstreams because her affidavit only required her to answer two questions‚ why she should not be joined as a party and why she should not be liable to pay the costs. He said Dlamini did not think it was necessary to go beyond those two questions.