Politics

De Lille frustrated as disciplinary panel recusal pulls plug on hearing

22 March 2018 - 13:41 By Philani Nombembe
Patricia de Lille.
Patricia de Lille.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille expressed her unhappiness with the delays in her DA disciplinary hearing on Thursday and revealed that her legal bill is mounting.

De Lille vented her frustration after the hearing‚ at Parliament‚ was postponed when a member of the disciplinary panel‚ Pogiso Monchusi‚ withdrew.

A visibly disappointed De Lille‚ who is accused of misconduct‚ said the hearing process would have to start all over again.

“They have to find a replacement and they have to restart the process‚” she said.

“So really it is a waste of time. I have to pay my lawyers. So we didn't get to the debate to make this hearing open. We just feel like going straight to court.

“We have been asking for the recusal of two members since Tuesday. We continued until one of the panel members decided to recuse himself this morning.”

