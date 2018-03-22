Motsamai was rearrested last month at his home. At the time‚ the department said Motsamai had joined protesters outside the military veterans department in Pretoria‚ where he also addressed the crowd. He was also accused of getting violent with department officials.

The department said Motsamai had been warned not to break his parole conditions.

Motsamai had served 27 years and 11 months behind bars for the killing of a white traffic officer in 1989. The officer was killed amid a bank robbery sanctioned by the PAC. The proceeds from the robbery were to assist the PAC in its activities. He was 26 years old when he was arrested and had just returned from Ethiopia after military training.

Prior to his release‚ Motsamai had served six months on day parole‚ which meant he could leave the prison in the morning and return in the afternoon. His movements were tracked via a monitoring device. The conditions for his release permitted him to find employment.