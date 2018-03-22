Political prisoner Kenny Motsamai's parole revoked
Political prisoner Shadrack Doshani‚ known as Kenny Motsamai‚ is back in jail.
The Department of Correctional Services on Thursday said Minister Michael Masutha had taken a decision to revoke his parole after he failed to adhere to his parole conditions a year after he was released.
"Offender Motsamai violated his parole conditions by travelling outside the magisterial district under false pretense. The offender will remain at the Boksburg Correctional Facility during this period‚" said department spokesperson‚ Mocheta Monama.
"Offender Motsamai will attend Life Skills and Behaviour Modification programmes at the Centre and further undergo counselling‚" he added.
Motsamai was rearrested last month at his home. At the time‚ the department said Motsamai had joined protesters outside the military veterans department in Pretoria‚ where he also addressed the crowd. He was also accused of getting violent with department officials.
The department said Motsamai had been warned not to break his parole conditions.
Motsamai had served 27 years and 11 months behind bars for the killing of a white traffic officer in 1989. The officer was killed amid a bank robbery sanctioned by the PAC. The proceeds from the robbery were to assist the PAC in its activities. He was 26 years old when he was arrested and had just returned from Ethiopia after military training.
Prior to his release‚ Motsamai had served six months on day parole‚ which meant he could leave the prison in the morning and return in the afternoon. His movements were tracked via a monitoring device. The conditions for his release permitted him to find employment.
Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Mboro‚ donated R40‚000 towards a car wash business for Motsamai in Katlehong on the day of his release. The business reportedly collapsed a few months later.
Motsamai was one of the political veterans who were awarded a state-funded house in Daveyton. In an interview with The Star earlier this year‚ he was quoted as saying that the house was "more like a toilet". He told the paper that the department of military veterans had built him another house in Golden Gardens but it turned out to have roof leaks and had no electricity. He was not living in the house.
He had refused to apologise or show remorse for the killing. He reportedly said he could not apologise for the death of the white traffic officer because white people had not apologised to black people for apartheid.