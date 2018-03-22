Ramaphosa explains why South Africans are paying Zuma’s legal fees

The decision to fund former president Jacob Zuma’s legal battle was taken because the crimes he stands accused of were “of public import”‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

Ramaphosa said the Presidency believed at the time of concluding the 2006 "fees deal" with Zuma that the crimes he was accused of committing "were in regard to his duties" as a parliamentary official.

He has provided copies of that deal - signed by Zuma in 2006 and 2008 - to the Democratic Alliance after party lawyers demanded to see them.

Ramaphosa said former president Thabo Mbeki was advised at the time this deal was done "that the basis for the application of Section 3 of the State Attorneys Act was that the charges concerned government; that they relate to Mr Zuma's activities while he held political office as an MEC in KZN and later was required to answer questions as Deputy President‚ and that the matter is of public import".