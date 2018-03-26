The City of uMhlathuze has accused the DA of a “huge misrepresentation of facts” after the party claimed the municipality was spending R20-million on a mansion for its mayor‚ Mduduzi Gift Mhlongo.

In a statement issued by uMhlathuze on Monday‚ spokesman Mdu Ncalane said an estimated amount of R5.5-million was set aside as opposed to “the exaggerated thumb-sucked R20-million” stated by DA councillor Chris Botha.

This amount‚ he said‚ was for a municipal house which would be used by the elected mayor.

Ncalane was responding to a statement issued by Botha on Sunday in which he said the City of uMhlathuze was spending an estimated R20-million on Mhlongo’s mansion‚ construction of which was already under way in the Meerensee suburb in Richards Bay.

Botha has written to municipal manager Nhlanhla Sibeko to seek clarity on where the funding for the mansion is sourced from and why the project has not been communicated to the council and the public.

But Ncalane said the municipal project dated back to 2014 when Botha was still an IFP councillor.