One of the NEC members‚ Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu‚ said the NEC was visiting the house to pay its last respects to the family of Madikizela-Mandela.

"Up to her last breath‚ she remained a member of the ANC. We are here to pay our last respects‚" Zulu said.

She said the ANC was working together with her family to ensure a dignified burial for her.

At a separate briefing‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ leading an interministerial committee helping to organise Madikizela-Mandela's official funeral proceedings‚ said condolence books were being opened for the public at various venues such as the Union Buildings‚ Tuynhuys‚ the OR Tambo International Airport.

Dlamini-Zuma said condolence books would also be placed at Brandfort‚ Mbizana and Mthatha.

She thanked everyone across the globe for their overwhelming support to the family since Madikizela-Mandela's passing on Monday. "We have witnessed how people from all walks of life‚ including the media‚ are coming together to celebrate and reflect on the selfless sacrifices made by Mama Winnie‚" she noted.