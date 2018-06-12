Politics

'Public Protector 'overstepped' her mandate with Zille colonial tweet finding'

12 June 2018 - 08:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

DA MP John Steenhuisen has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of “overstepping” her mandate in her finding that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's controversial tweet about colonialism to have violated her executive ethics code.

“She is walking back to the situation where her competence to serve will be questioned‚” Steenhuisen said on Radio 702 on Tuesday.

On Monday‚ Mkhwebane directed the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to take action to hold Zille to account within 30 days.

Zille had on July 7 2017 tweeted: “For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport‚ infrastructure‚ piped water etc.”

Mkhwebane launched the investigation after a complaint was laid by Western Cape ANC MPL K Magaxa.

Tony Leon slams protector's 'mad' Zille tweet ruling

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon has criticised a finding by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against Helen Zille‚ again raising ...
3 hours ago

It was a mistake to keep Zille - Mmusi Maimane

Opposition leader draws line in sand against Western Cape premier
9 days ago

Lessons about history by Twitter: two South Africans go head-to-head on slavery

A recent exchange on Twitter between South African TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, is worthy of close examination ...
1 month ago

Now Zille wants to tackle ‘racial hypocrisy’

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has again set the cat among the pigeons with a tweet that suggests she is not ready to let go of her racially ...
4 months ago

Zille apologises for 'karma is a bitch' tweet

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has apologised for a tweet in which she told "gloating Jo'burgers" that "karma can be a real bitch".
4 months ago

