Politics

Safety of miners is paramount‚ says Ramaphosa

22 June 2018 - 19:52 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that one life lost due to mining accidents was one too many‚ with companies are only concerned about profits.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) elective congress in Boksburg‚ East Rand.

He said that he placed safety at a high level and was concerned to see more and more miners dying.

“One life lost is one too many‚ and companies have placed profits over safety. Mineworkers must never ever work in dangerous places. You must refuse to work in a dangerous place‚” he said.

Ramaphosa said mineworkers should be respected as key stakeholders. He said he would spare no effort to deal with challenges facing the mining sector.

“It's a sunrise industry and we can reposition it to make it viable industry‚” he said.

He said the country still appreciated the role of mining in the growth of the economy.

The country has already lost 45 lives this year in mines‚ 20 of them at Sibanye mines. Just this week‚ five mineworkers from Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva shaft were remembered at a memorial.

READ MORE:

NUM warns Eskom not to retrench its members

On the back of industrial action by Eskom employees over wage increases‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has warned the power utility not to ...
News
1 day ago

National shutdown looms if Eskom wage negotiations remain deadlocked

Labour unions are returning to work on Friday after their unprotected strike on Thursday‚ but warned that they could kick into “second gear” if wage ...
News
7 days ago

Unions reject Eskom's 4.7% wage hike offer

Trade unions have rejected Eskom’s offer of a 4.7% wage hike.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Safety of miners is paramount‚ says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Cope to escalate fight against amending Constitution for land expropriation Politics
  3. Only expropriate land taken from blacks: Nafcoc Politics
  4. EFF runs land occupation in Brakpan Politics
  5. Government Employees Medical Scheme reacts to health bills Politics

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X