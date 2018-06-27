IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi warned that scrapping the Ingonyama Trust would be the first stage of disempowering the authority of traditional leaders and could threaten their existence.

Buthelezi tackled the issue of land at a gathering of the house of traditional leaders in Durban on Wednesday. “I feel that the time has come‚ in my life at least‚ to issue a final warning to traditional leaders on what is undoubtedly a threat to the continued existence of this institution‚” he said.

The trust is a corporate entity established to administer the land traditionally owned by black South Africans‚ represented by Zulu monarch Goodwill Zwelithini.

A high-level Panel on the Assessment of Key Legislation and Fundamental Change recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act should be repealed or amended and the Ingonyama Trust should be collapsed‚ ceding control of traditional land to the state.