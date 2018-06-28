About three quarters of the budget allocated to the Gauteng department of education will go to paying employees.

This was revealed in the 2018/19 budget vote‚ which was delivered by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

In the 2018/19 budget‚ education received a total budget of R45.2-billion‚ which was an above-inflation increase of 10.7% or R4.3-billion.

Of the total budget‚ R33.7-billion‚ or 75%‚ went to compensation of employees. This reflects an increase of 11.5% (R3.4-billion) when compared to the previous financial year.

"This increase is mainly attributed to the filling of all key vacant posts and providing for inflation-related salary increases‚" said Lesufi in his budget statement.