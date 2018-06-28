Bok brothers in arms Nkosi and Dyantyi resume hostilities on opposite sides this weekend
In the past three weeks‚ S'busiso Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi were national team brothers in arms with their solid performances against England.
With Super Rugby hostilities resuming this weekend‚ Nkosi (Sharks) and Dyantyi (Lions) will be on opposite sides at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.
Nkosi knows how well he has bonded with Dyantyi over the past month but the friendship has to be put aside as the franchises chase different Super Rugby goals.
“I feel nothing and this is business. I get on the field and this is my franchise against yours," said Nkosi.
"We'll have to put friendship aside and we'll have a good laugh after the game. It's game on‚ especially if you're passionate about your franchise and you want the best for them.
"You put the friendship for later on.”
The Lions have achieved an excellent degree of success against all South African Super Rugby teams but with their wonky form this season‚ that can't be taken for granted.
However‚ the Lions have risen to every South African challenge this season but the Sharks pose a particular threat.
Where the Lions failed against the New Zealand teams‚ the Sharks over-achieved.
This is something Nkosi is aware of but not letting them get to their heads‚ especially coupled by the fact the Sharks haven't beaten the Lions since 2015.
“Not beating the Lions isn't something that was mentioned in the camp.
"Maybe deep inside we know we owe the Lions one and we do go into the game with a lot of motivation because we've played with some of the players at Bok level.
"It's like a point to prove sort of situation‚” Nkosi said.
“The Lions against the Sharks is a big South African derby and I don't think it's one that'll simmer any-time soon.
"You expect fireworks when the Sharks meet the Lions and I think the players are up for that this week”
The Sharks have to beat the Lions to keep up with the Jaguares.
Robert du Preez's side is six points behind the South American outfit and they cannot afford to lose.
With the Jaguares having the later game against the Stormers‚ the Sharks have to deliver.
Nkosi said they were happy with the fact their fate is still in their own hands.
“There's enough motivation knowing that we're not depending on any other results to influence our qualification.
"That is extra motivation if we do need any. It's a good reason to keep it tight and ensure we win this game‚” Nkosi said.