Bok brothers in arms Nkosi and Dyantyi resume hostilities on opposite sides this weekend

In the past three weeks‚ S'busiso Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi were national team brothers in arms with their solid performances against England.

With Super Rugby hostilities resuming this weekend‚ Nkosi (Sharks) and Dyantyi (Lions) will be on opposite sides at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.

Nkosi knows how well he has bonded with Dyantyi over the past month but the friendship has to be put aside as the franchises chase different Super Rugby goals.

“I feel nothing and this is business. I get on the field and this is my franchise against yours," said Nkosi.