ANC Gauteng chief whip Brian Hlongwa has survived a motion pushing for him to resign in the Gauteng legislature.

The ANC on Thursday voted against the motion‚ brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) calling for Hlongwa to resign in 72 hours.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said: “The Premier said that he will not even suspend him‚ as Hlongwa has already appeared before the ANC ethics committee.”

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego said: “They are not going to do anything. They had a very flippant attitude throughout the debate.”

Hlongwa and 11 other officials have been implicated in irregular expenditure at the Gauteng department of health between 2006 and 2010.

A report by the Special Investigating Unit‚ recently made public by civil society organisations‚ has revealed how Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks‚ luxury trips and other benefits during his tenure.

The findings‚ which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges‚ were handed to former president Jacob Zuma last year but no action was taken.

The Gauteng ANC’s provincial working committee earlier on Thursday called on its integrity committee‚ expected to meet next month‚ to conclude the matter around the allegations against Hlongwa.