Three family members‚ including a child‚ stabbed to death in Limpopo

29 June 2018 - 07:35 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Three family members‚ including a 19-month-old baby‚ were found stabbed to death in a house in Limpopo on Thursday.

“It is alleged that a community member observed this incident and notified the police who reacted swiftly and on arrival at the crime scene‚ three people were found dead.

A 38-year-old woman was lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds‚ a 57-year-old man and a 19-month-old girl child were found lying next to the woman with an unknown substance coming out of their mouths‚” the police said.

The incident took place in Ga-Maphalle village in the Bolobedu policing area in Tzaneen. The police said the motive was unknown but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

“Members of the community who are having social related problems‚ must consult their local relevant authorities for intervention rather than taking the lives of another‚” the police said. 

