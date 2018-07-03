Half of KwaZulu-Natal’s government hospitals that are supposed to be provide vital eye healthcare to patients have malfunctioning ophthalmology equipment.

The situation‚ which the DA has described as a “eye health crisis”‚ has resulted in a backlog of 8‚201 patients who are on a waiting list for cataract surgery - the cost of which is between R‚2000 and R5‚000 a procedure.

A cataract is a medical condition that clouds the normally clear lens of the eyes. Patients usually experience cloudy vision in mild cases and in more severe case‚ loss of vision.

The shock statistics were revealed by the KwaZulu-Natal health department in a written response to a parliamentary question posed by the DA.

In the written reply‚ Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and acting provincial health department head Musa Gumede said five of the ten hospitals earmarked for eye healthcare in the province had dysfunctional equipment.

The hospitals with the most number of patients on their waiting lists are McCords Eye Hospital in Durban and Madadeni Hospital in Newcastle - both with 3‚000 patients awaiting procedures. Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi had 700 patients waiting for treatment‚ while Ngwelezana Hospital‚ in the north of the province‚ has 827 people on its list.