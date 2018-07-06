Politics

'Asinamali' - Nelson Mandela Bay ANC is broke

06 July 2018 - 14:08 By Nomazima Nkosi
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

Two years after it was voted out of power‚ the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay is so broke it can barely cater for its members – let alone pay its R200‚000 municipal bill.

Earlier this year‚ the municipality cut the power to the party’s Florence Matomela offices when it defaulted on its debt and donations dried up‚ ANC regional treasurer Mbulelo Gidane said this week.

Businesspeople who had been its most loyal funders had abandoned the party as soon as it lost control of the metro‚ Gidane said.

“Let me scare you immediately – asinamali [we do not have money].

“We are currently sitting at a deficit. Financially‚ our situation is critically bad. You’ve got activities taking place all the time‚ such as the Youth Day celebrations recently held at Bayworld which was not funded by us because we didn’t have money.

“We went to the Missionvale campus for the Relevance of Youth Formations event because of our relationship with them. We were given the venue for free but people did not eat.”

A string of service providers used by the previous regional executive committee and the regional task team (RTT) were owed hundreds of thousands of rands‚ Gidane said.

They included the Eastcape Training Centre‚ the venue used for the regional elective conference where former president Jacob Zuma made a brief appearance last year.

- The Herald

