Traditional leaders clash over state’s decision to exclude land under chiefs’ control from expropriation

The National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) has denounced the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa's (Contralesa) stance that all land be transferred to government through land expropriation without compensation as "unfortunate".

This was said by NHTL chairman Ikosi Sipho Mahlangu on the sidelines of the press briefing after the House's meeting on Friday with the inter-ministerial task team set up to discuss the land question with traditional leaders.

Mahlangu and the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs‚ Zweli Mkhize‚ announced that it was agreed that 13% of South African land under the control of traditional leaders‚ including the Ingonyama Trust of the Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ will not be affected by land expropriation without compensation.

Yet Contralesa announced on Friday that it agreed with the Economic Freedom Fighters that all land be transferred to the government if expropriation without compensation is implemented.