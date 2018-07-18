The DA has proposed that the SABC scrap its "upward referral" system in which the CEO is the arbiter on certain editorial decisions.

The DA has also come out in support of a proposal by the "SABC 8" that the public broadcaster should set up an internal ombudsman office.

The biggest opposition party in parliament has also suggested that the events of national importance to be broadcast live on SABC TV should be limited to occasions such as the state of the nation address‚ the budget speech‚ state funerals and significant conferences of major political parties.

The DA's proposals are due to be presented before the SABC inquiry into political interference in the broadcaster's newsroom by the party's MP responsible for the communications portfolio‚ Phumzile Van Damme‚ and national spokesman Solly Malatsi.

The SABC political interference inquiry is headed by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe.

In their written submission‚ the DA argues that the GCEO of the SABC should cease to be the broadcaster's editor-in-chief in terms of the current upward referral system‚ as provided by the existing editorial policy.

It says that all editorial decisions should be the sole domain of the SABC's head of news‚ who is a competent and trained journalist.

"The full independence of SABC's news decisions must be protected. It is imperative that the SABC's news programming‚ in particular‚ is insulated from any commercial or political pressures that management often take into consideration‚" reads the DA submission.