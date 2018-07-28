Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema came out guns blazing‚ warning members to contest for leadership “within the party rules” at the party’s fifth anniversary.

Malema was speaking at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane‚ East London‚ where the party’s members and supporters filled the stadium to capacity.

“I want to commend the top officials for the way they have conducted themselves. As we approach the National Assembly and provinces‚ get ready to hold provincial assemblies‚ we don’t want to see madness we want to see robust contestation that is within the rules‚” said Malema.