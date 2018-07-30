WATCH | 'Jesus arrived 5 years ago. That Jesus is the EFF' – Malema

Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders have accused EFF leader Julius Malema of trying to “score political points” by likening the party’s arrival to politics as the “second coming of Jesus” at the weekend.

The red berets celebrated their party's fifth birthday at Mdantsane in East London on Saturday.

Malema told a packed stadium that the arrival of the party on the political scene was akin to the second coming.

“There was an impression created that the ANC will never be removed‚ that South Africa’s future has been predetermined‚ that the ANC will rule until Jesus comes back… Jesus has arrived five years ago. That Jesus is the EFF‚” he said.

Methodist bishop Jacob Freemantle‚ speaking on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Church Leadership Group‚ said on Sunday the statement was abusive and sought only to score political points.