Former Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says her support for the party is not meant to last forever.

Mazibuko has also stated she still does not understand why the party and its Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille were embroiled in a bitter fight‚ saying there was no need for the DA to "bleed itself in the public square”.

Mazibuko made the remarks while delivering the Barry Streek memorial lecture at a function held by the Cape Town Press Club in Newlands on Tuesday night.

Streek was a political journalist and a long-serving member of the Cape Town Press Club‚ who passed away in 2006. A scholarship was set up several years ago in his honour to sponsor journalism students at Rhodes University.

Responding to questions from journalists‚ Mazibuko let it be known that she is no longer a card-carrying member of the DA and that she allowed her membership to lapse when she stepped down as parliamentary leader in 2014.

However‚ she said she remained a DA supporter - but she could not guarantee if this would last eternally.