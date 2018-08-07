ANC slams DA for ‘ditching’ BEE policy

The ANC has described their main opposition's about-turn on principles of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) as a defence of white privilege.

The governing party accused the DA of undermining policy measures that broaden access to economic opportunities for black South Africans.

"The ANC is neither shocked nor surprised by the DA’s flip-flopping on BBBEE. We have long exposed the DA as a party committed to defending white privilege and preserving the status quo‚" the ANC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Beneficiaries of economic apartheid cannot be expected to support policy measures that broaden access to economic opportunities to the majority of South Africans‚ and in the process shake the very foundation of white economic privilege.”