DA questions Ramaite appointment‚ while ANC welcomes swift action by Ramaphosa

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed reservations about the appointment of Dr Silas Ramaite as acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

This is in stark contrast to the African National Congress (ANC)‚ which welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’ swift action in making an acting appointment.

Ramaphosa announced Ramaite’s appointment following the judgment of the Constitutional Court on Monday – a judgment which made the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as NDPP invalid.

This left the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) without a head.

DA spokeswoman on justice‚ Glynnis Breytenbach‚ said Ramaite had in the past defended the decision of former NDPP Bulelani Ngcuka to not institute corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.