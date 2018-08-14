Parliament has received about 1.1-million public submissions‚ both written and oral‚ on the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

This is according to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte‚ who said the amount of submissions “bears testimony to the importance of land to our people‚ black and white”.

Duarte was speaking during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday‚ which focused on the outcomes of the party’s national working committee meeting.

“We call upon parliamentarians to studiously apply their minds when considering all these inputs‚” she said.

“The ANC’s position is that although the constitution does not preclude expropriation of land without compensation‚ the constitution should be amended to make this matter explicit… It will be done in a manner that is in line with‚ and is in respect of‚ our rule of law.

“We prefer to amend the constitution to give effect to land expropriation without compensation. That was informed by our discussions in the lekgotla of the ANC‚ including listening very carefully around the country to the inputs being made‚ by and large‚ by black South Africans. One does need to give effect to Section 25 with appropriate law‚” said Duarte.