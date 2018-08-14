Politics

Ramaite gets support form parliament after being named as Abrahams’ replacement

14 August 2018 - 20:20 By Ernest Mabuza
Chairman of parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services‚ Dr Mathole Motshekga expressed confidence in Silas Ramaite’s ability to head the NPA
Image: Trevor Samson/Business Day

The chairman of parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services‚ Dr Mathole Motshekga‚ on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Dr Silas Ramaite as the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Motshekga also commended the speed with which President Cyril Ramaphosa acted to fill a void left by the removal of Shaun Abrahams as NDPP.

On Monday‚ the Constitutional Court ruled that the appointment of Abrahams to be invalid‚ finding that former president Jacob Zuma was wrong to remove Mxolisi Nxasana from the post. “This is clearly what was needed: a fast response to ensure stability and integrity to a critical institution‚” Motshekga said in a statement.

Motshekga also expressed confidence in Ramaite’s ability to head the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“He holds several law degrees. He is a career prosecutor. This is also not the first time he finds himself acting in the position‚ which makes him familiar with the role.”

Ramaite was acting NDPP following Mxolisi Nxasana’s removal from the role in 2015 and also following the resignation of Bulelani Ngcuka in 2004.

