Supra Mahumapelo booed in Rustenburg

ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo was on Sunday booed by party members attending a meeting of branch‚ regional and provincial leaders called by the party's national working committee (NWC) in Rustenburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in attendance when a hostile crowd jeered and booed Mahumapelo.

The meeting in the ANC's Bojanala region was called amid a tense political environment in the region.

By 1pm the meeting was under way behind closed doors after the media was asked to leave the venue.

It comes amid a push by Mahumapelo's opponents for the national leadership to disband the province’s leadership. Mahumapelo was met by hostile ANC members who sang songs calling for the provisional leadership to be disbanded.

Party members sang 'Ramaphosa disbanda'‚ a song which is understood to be a call for Ramaphosa to disband the North West ANC leadership.

Others sang a song whose lyrics can be loosely translated as “we have heard the good new that Supra (Mahumapelo) is leaving”.